Local nonprofits partner to produce Black LGBTQ Pride in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — October is historically Black LGBTQ Pride Month in Baltimore, in celebration of the 20th anniversary, Blaq Equity Baltimore Inc. and Black District, Inc. are partnering to produce Baltimore Blaq Pride.

Baltimore Black Pride was initially constructed in 2002 by Carlton "The Duchess" Smith, Dana Owens, Kevin Clemons and Leroy Burgess to highlight and celebrate the contributions of Black LGBTQ people in Baltimore and beyond.

“This partnership is so important for our community because it provides an incredible opportunity to collaboratively center the voices and experiences of Black LGBTQ/SGL community members and will allow us to elevate our needs, wants, and desires for growth and transformation during such a challenging time," said Durryle Brooks, Ph D, Executive Director of Blaq Equity Baltimore.

The two non profits will be producing a number of events throughout the month of October, including an awards gala, vogue battle, poetry slam and a series of educational workshops.

for more information about Baltimore Blaq Pride, visit here.

