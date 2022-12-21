Local non-profits gifts Essex family tickets to see A Christmas Carol

ESSEX, Md — The Chesapeake Shakespeare company partnered with the Casey cares foundation to help bring joy to one Essex family. Xavier Lewis was diagnosed with hydrocephalus which is a rare illness that causes abnormal fluid buildup in the brain. Each year The Chesapeake Shakespeare invites a family from Casey Cares to watch one of their plays. This year, the two non-profits gifted Xavier and his family tickets to see the theatrical version of a Christmas carol.

We spoke to Xavier’s mom who says she enjoys these kinds of invitations because it feels good to get away from the hospital scenery and feels like a night off to her considering both her children are special needs. She says through Casey Cares, she and her family have been able to do things they may not otherwise be able to do such as go to Orioles games and the Aquarium.

Tickets are still available to see A Christmas Carol. You can also donate to Casey Cares by clicking here.