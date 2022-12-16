Local non-profit beauty and barbershop cut into mental health

BALTIMORE, Md — A local barbershop and beauty salon are giving new barbers and stylist a chance to sharpen their skills while also helping those suffering from mental illness. Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, Inc. serves the community through the non-profit T.I.M.E organization in Southwest Baltimore.

The shop has volunteers from all over the city including some college students from Bowie University. Volunteers work with therapists in the organization to provide free haircuts to clients who are at risk or suffering from mental health issues, bipolar disorder, addiction, suicide and more. But their work does not stop there.

Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, Inc. has partnered with several other shops and non-profits around the city including Sharp Dressed Man. RBCF has also worked with Annapolis Elementary Schools to provide haircuts to children who may not otherwise be able to get one. According to their Facebook page, they have even expanded their skills to help those who have an interest in pet grooming.

Since September, RBCF teamed up with BARCS to help families with low-income receive free regular pet grooming. This project is to help the nonprofit Charm City Companions provide monthly pet grooming training sessions in select Baltimore neighborhoods (21205, 21213, 21224, 21215, 21217, 21231). They plan to offer this service for at least 6 months.

If you are interested in using any of their services, volunteering or even partnering with them, you can visit their website.