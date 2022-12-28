Local man fishes electric scooters out of the inner harbor

BALTIMORE — More pollution in the inner harbor.... and it's not the usual kind.

People continue to dump electric scooters in the water, but one man is helping to clean up that mess.

Evan Woodard started doing this just a few days ago using fishing magnets to drag the barnacle-encrusted scooters out of the harbor.

Woodard says on his first 'fishing hunt', he and a fried pulled six of the scooters out of the water.

"It's really sad to see that there's there cool things we can now bring to the city to have other forms of transportation and people are just throwing it into the water and also polluting the harbor," Woodard said. "I mean we're doing our best to try and clean this place up and make it more attractive, but when you're just adding to the problem, it doesn't help."

WMAR-2 news photographers also found some fishing, a knife.

He says he has come across a few of those as well as he continues dredging scooters out of the water.