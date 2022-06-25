ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Library is trying a more permanent approach to get new people into the library. On Saturday, they hosted their first-ever tattoo fundraiser.

Guests can pick from an array of literary-themed tattoos, with 40% of the profits going toward funding all 16 library branches in the county. The event was in partnership with The Library Foundation and a local tattoo shop called Lucky Bird.

Christine Feldmann, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the library, says that the fundraiser was inspired by a similar event in Denver.

"Tattoo fundraisers have been around for some time, and many of the tattoo studios in the area are involved in supporting various parts of the community," said Feldmann. "When development coordinator, Gina Grove, got a tattoo done at Lucky Bird in November 2021, she thought, 'Why not a library tattoo fundraiser?' The concept for the event blossomed from there."

The tattoos cost between $100 to $600. If you missed your chance, don't worry. The library says that due to the shop's high demand, the library is already in talks of planning future events like this one.

Christine says that the generous donations to the library greatly help better serve their community. "When the pandemic happened, thanks to community donors, we were able to set up curbside pickup, outdoor Wi-Fi, and take and make craft kits for eager families. Donating to the library helps the community now and in the future."