Local leaders, residents call for change to USPS

DUNDALK — Mail delays are still affecting so many Americans across the country.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger discussed the problem Thursday outside of the USPS Office in Dundalk.

He's demanding action after receiving complaints from residents in Maryland’s second district.

His office says he's received more complaints from residents in the east-end of Baltimore County.

Residents and business owners also spoke about the personal and financial hardship they've faced as a result of USPS.

"We're old school, we use the mail. We write checks. Everything goes out in the mail, the bills come back in the mail. When they come in, we pay them. My wife and I’ve been married 52 years and never until this had we had a late charge and interest charge. We pay the bills when they come due."

That resident is a retired mailman. He also says his bills were so backed up his car was about to get repossessed.

Congressman Ruppersberger says he and other members of Congress have been reassured multiple times that service will improve, but nothing has been fixed.