Local law enforcement warn against impaired driving

JESSUP, Md. — Ahead of the holiday weekend, MDOT MVA and local law enforcement want you to stay safe on the road.

Officials suggest planning ahead for a safe and sober ride home.

Over the holiday weekend, the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team and other local agencies will be out taking impaired drivers off the road.

"We know the facts, we know alcohol and drugs negatively affect a person's ability to operate a vehicle. We know impairment of any kind impacts the decisions that are made when you’re behind the wheel,” said State Police Chief of Field Operations Bureau Lt. Colonel Ronald Butler. “Bottom line, we know impaired drivers can potentially take innocent lives yet people continue to violate these laws."

To date, state police have arrested more than 3,300 drunk and drugged drivers, an increase of nearly 30% this time last year.