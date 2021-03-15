Menu

Local Ice Hockey team receives new uniforms

Posted at 8:45 PM, Mar 14, 2021
BALTIMORE — A local youth ice hockey team has some new threads.

The Baltimore banners played a scrimmage game against coaches and volunteers to get ready for the season.
And they also got a chance to try out their new uniforms.

"It feels good you feel me. We ain't got to use the old school jerseys the ones we had since like 10 years ago. We finally got some upgraded better jerseys you know with the team the team socks. You know they hooked us up. I appreciate it. It feels good. It feels like I'm a new man out here."

The uniforms were donated by men's league sweaters.

