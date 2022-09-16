Local hedgehog in top 10 of becoming America's Favorite Pet

HOWARD COUNTY — A local hedgehog is still in the running to become America's favorite pet.

Maple, the African pygmy hedgehog, is now competing to be in the top 5 so it's now down to the wire.

She's not letting go of that number one spot. Maple has held it for the last four weeks.

Maple lives in Howard county.

If she wins -- she will receive $10 thousand and be featured in -- 'in-touch' magazine.

Maple says she should be America's favorite pet because she continues to prove that looks can be deceiving, and what really matters is what's on the inside.

The fourth round of voting ends September 22 at 10 p.m.

You can cast your vote right here.