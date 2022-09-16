Watch Now
Local "Guns to Gardens" event

Guns to Garden 2022
First and Franklin Presbyterian Church<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 08:42:32-04

BALTIMORE, Md — Tomorrow, First and Franklin Presbyterian Church is holding a local “Guns to Gardens” event as part of the nationwide “Guns to Gardens” movement.

The event is meant to help get guns off the streets and make the community a better place. The event will be held from 11 am to 3pm in the church’s courtyard. Guns that are collected during the event will be melted down and turned into gardening tools. Those who donate operable guns will remain anonymous and have a chance to earn a gift card up to $250 (see below chart for details). The church warns gift cards may be limited so it is recommended you get there early.

Also, this Sunday and every Sunday First and Franklin Presbyterian Church will honor those murdered this week by reading their names during service and hanging purple ribbons outside of the church’s sanctuary. They say they do this to “help raise awareness of the hurts in Baltimore.”


Type

        Gift Card Amount

Handgun

$100

Long Gun

$100

Semi-Automatic Weapons

$200

Assault Weapons

$250
