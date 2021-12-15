Local group offers $5k reward for arrest of whoever burnt a dog alive in November

BALTIMORE — A local group fighting animal cruelty is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of whoever burnt a dog alive in November.

The large black and white dog was discovered November 25, in the 2200 block of Cylburn Avenue suffering from severe injuries.

Someone had tied the dog to a tree before setting the surrounding area ablaze and leaving it there.

The dog later had to be euthanized.

Show Your Soft Side

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kan with the Baltimore Police Department by phone at 443-257-7402 or email at steven.kan@baltimorepolice.org.