Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local group offers $5k reward for arrest of whoever burnt a dog alive in November

items.[0].image.alt
Show Your Soft Side
Local group offers a $5k reward for arrest of whoever burnt a dog alive in November
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 12:22:41-05

BALTIMORE — A local group fighting animal cruelty is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of whoever burnt a dog alive in November.

The large black and white dog was discovered November 25, in the 2200 block of Cylburn Avenue suffering from severe injuries.

Someone had tied the dog to a tree before setting the surrounding area ablaze and leaving it there.

The dog later had to be euthanized.

Local group offers a $5k reward for arrest of whoever burnt a dog alive in November

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kan with the Baltimore Police Department by phone at 443-257-7402 or email at steven.kan@baltimorepolice.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019