Local group holds coat drive and grocery giveaway over Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE — It's the season of giving and at the start of the Christmas weekend, one local group is helping those in need.

Concentric Educational Solutions held it's inaugural food and coat drive Friday, December 23rd, from 3 pm-5 pm at the Save A Lot Food Store at 1101 Pennsylvania Ave.

Concentric gave away coats for children and paid for groceries as customers got in line.

Concentric Educational Solutions is a student support organization that provides mentoring, tutoring, and home visiting services to 26 schools within the Baltimore Metro Area.

To learn more about Concentric Educational Solutions and it's mission, you can visit their website here