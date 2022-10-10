Local group helping Hurricane Ian victims

BALTIMORE COUNTY- — Normally their mission is to help fix issues impacting people in Baltimore.

But right now, they're helping the victims of hurricane Ian instead.

'Adopt a Block' and their food distribution program 'A Can Can Make A Difference' are filling a tractor trailer to send down to Florida.

They are sending down essentials like non-perishable food, bottled water, and cleaning supplies.

“The number one product that we need is canned goods. Everybody loves StarKist tuna. Potted meat, spam, all that good stuff,” said Daniel Epps, the Director of ‘A Can Can Make A Difference.’ “The other thing that's very important is your toiletries, paper towels, toilet paper, regular soaps, hand soap, shower gels, those kinds of things are necessary as well.”

As of this morning, they have filled just under half of the truck.

So they need more donations and are asking those in the Baltimore area to lend them a hand.

They are collecting donations throughout the week at Rock City Church, near Loch Raven High School.