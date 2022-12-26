Local family rescues aircraft pilot after crash landing in ice covered water

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — John Gelinne and his family were looking out over Beards Creek in Edgewater, when they saw a plane take a different route around Lee Airport.

The plane continued to bank hard, which caused it to crash in the ice covered water.

John looked at his son John Jr. and said "let's go". So they took two kayaks and went on the water.

The ice was so thick the paddle was useless so they retreived a couple of shovels. John Sr. reached the plane first as the pilot was in standing in chest deep water. John was in the Navy and knew the pilot had just minutes in that frozen water to live, so he steered the front of the kayak to him and shouted instructions.

"Get out of the water, just get out of the water and hold tight. I was just, I just pick-axed backwards and got my kayak out of the ice and he was out of the water," Gelinne said.

John Jr. come over to help. John is 37 and his father is in his sixties and was impressed by his fathers efforts.

"So I'm sore so, he's pretty sore as well," said John Jr.

John tells me as soon as he went of the normal pattern, he knew that was purposeful. He believes he saved a lot of lives not crashing into the homes.

"He recognized he was in trouble and he banked it hard left," said Gelinne.

"He probably saved himself and some houses around him too," John Jr. said.

As the pilot's quick thinking may have saved this from being a much worse catastrophe, Gelinne's action may very well have saved the pilots life.

"Hypothermia can set in within minutes," said a first responder. "Absolutely probably saved his life."

First responders here know fully how dangerous that water can be when it's this cold and a lot of people were saying these two were heroes that didn't hesitate to act.

"I don't look at it that way," Said Gelinne. "I look at it as someone that saw something, that needed to do something."

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.