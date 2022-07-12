Watch Now
Local Connections to NASA's James Webb Telescope Pictures

NASA Space Telescope
Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach/AP
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)
NASA Space Telescope
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 05:16:08-04

NASA Officials have released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, unveiling the deepest pictures of our universe ever captured.

Images released on Monday show how a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Some of these galaxies have never been seen before.

Images from the James Webb Space Telescope are being curated at the Space Telescope Science Institute on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. That's also where technicians are monitoring the telescope.

NASA also plans to hold a special unveiling for new images on Tuesday, July 12 at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.

