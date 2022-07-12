Local Connections to NASA's James Webb Telescope Pictures

NASA Officials have released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, unveiling the deepest pictures of our universe ever captured.

Images released on Monday show how a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Some of these galaxies have never been seen before.

Images from the James Webb Space Telescope are being curated at the Space Telescope Science Institute on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. That's also where technicians are monitoring the telescope.

NASA also plans to hold a special unveiling for new images on Tuesday, July 12 at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.