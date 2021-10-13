Local company helping GBMC cancer patients get to appointments

BALTIMORE — A local company is helping GBMC cancer patients get to their appointments.

Saffer Plumbing Heating and Electric is using their specially designated pink work truck to help out. They also plan to donate about $5,000 a year to GBMC's oncology support services.

Most GBMC cancer patients require at least 10 appointments monthly.

They spend an average of $38 per visit on public transportation or rideshare rides.

"We care about people. We're Baltimore and this helps people in Baltimore. It gets people from their homes to their treatment right here in town. The same people that need help are the same people we're fixing toilets for."

National statistics show that more than 60 percent of cancer patients missed or were late to an appointment because of transportation issues.