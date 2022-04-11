Local Comedian gives back by feeding the homeless

BALTIMORE — An Award-winning Comedian is tackling a serious issue; Hunger.

Pamela Leak, who goes by Ms. Maybelle, hosted her 10th annual pop up Soup and Sandwich to feed the homeless today.

It took place this afternoon at the corner of Fayette and President Streets.

Ms. Maybelle told us why it's so important for her to give back.

"It's so many people that need our services. We have to give back. We cannot just take money from the city. Like I'm always putting on events, we can't just keep taking. We have to give back."

She was joined by friends.

She says she usually does this every three to four months.

She is currently looking for a building where people can come and eat.