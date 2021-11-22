Local church holds Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

BALTIMORE — As the holidays get closer more and more people are stepping up to help those in need.

This weekend, those at Saint John Christian Community Church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

Here's a look at the event where people stopped by to pick up food items and canned goods.

Deacon Sheldon Ramsey says this is the 38th year he has helped people get the food they need.

People should also keep in mind that it's important to give all year round; not just near the holidays.

"People are more than hungry just on Thanksgiving day, that's why we do it at the end of the month every single month. Whether its a cook out or stew and bottled water. So that's why we do ours before Thanksgiving, because people are hungry every day of the week."

Deacon Ramsey says the giveaway was funded by generous donations from the community.

Last year during the pandemic the church was worried about being able to take care of those in need after so many people lost their jobs and donations dwindled.