Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local caterer celebrates Veterans Day by delivering free meals to veterans & active-duty service members

items.[0].image.alt
Yes Chef!
Janine, Army veteran [top left]; Yes Chef! owners Clint Roze and Jodi Roze (left) with Cares! recipient Tommie H., retired Naval officer (center) [top right]; Tom C., retired Marine [bottom right]; and Tom K., retired Navy [bottom right]<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Yes Chef Cares_Veterans Day collage 1.jpg
Posted at 12:44 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 12:44:09-05

BALTIMORE — Yes Chef!, a Baltimore-based meal delivery service and caterer, has been celebrating Veterans Day by making free meal deliveries to local veterans and active-duty military service members.

Since the beginning of October, Yes Chef! has surprised one veteran per week with a free meal delivery for the entire family.

Therefore, in total, the company delivered 36 meals to six recipients, who were each nominated by a loved one for their service to our country.

The deliveries were made as part of Yes Chef! Cares, the company’s community support program that offers four giving campaigns each year.

If you're interested in learning more about Yes Chef! and the next Yes Chef Cares! campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019