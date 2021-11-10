Local caterer celebrates Veterans Day by delivering free meals to veterans & active-duty service members

BALTIMORE — Yes Chef!, a Baltimore-based meal delivery service and caterer, has been celebrating Veterans Day by making free meal deliveries to local veterans and active-duty military service members.

Since the beginning of October, Yes Chef! has surprised one veteran per week with a free meal delivery for the entire family.

Therefore, in total, the company delivered 36 meals to six recipients, who were each nominated by a loved one for their service to our country.

The deliveries were made as part of Yes Chef! Cares, the company’s community support program that offers four giving campaigns each year.

If you're interested in learning more about Yes Chef! and the next Yes Chef Cares! campaign, click here.