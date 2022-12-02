Local By Design, artists show their craft

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two minutes after meeting Suzanne Jett,you called her Suzi. Annapolis artists called her their best friend. She had a brilliant business plan which she shared at a fundraiser with Susan Sears.

At that table that night, there was no discussion of Jett getting cancer. This is the fourth Christmas without her.

The store she started has now grown to three spots around Annapolis. When her children visit, they call it, “going to mommy’s store.”

Sears understands the importance of keeping the store going.

Local By Design can be found at The Gallery on Margaret Avenue. There's a shop on Main Street and the other in their new spacious location at the Westfield Mall.

“You can find one of a kind items here. Amazon does not sell any of it,” said Sears walking around the store.

You’ll see a wine rack made out of a fire hose. You’ll see painted oyster shells and crab knockers.

“Everything is unique we just don’t want our artisans competing against one another," said Sears.

If you have a creation you think would fit Local By Design, just go to the website and download your wares and website, and who knows, you too could be in “Mommy’s Store, or Local By Design” one day.