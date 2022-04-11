Local businesses gear up for first Opening Day in three years

BALTIMORE — "Like these figurines here, opening day in the city of Baltimore has been a stand still but this year things are different and businesses and fans are looking forward to more than just a first pitch.”

Its a treasured Baltimore tradition that’s back up to bat after a humbling hiatus, where businesses suffered 3 years of strike out after strike out.

Opening day at sliders is like their super bowl.

They tend to bring in more dollars on that day than they do over months combined…and in 2019 sliders got so close…but COVID threw a curve ball they and the world didn’t see coming.

"The tough part was we were almost at opening day when the whole world got shut down. We were only 2 weeks away."

You figure during COVID all we are is fans there were none. Hotel was closed, no conventions it was nobody. I mean we had nothing.

But those days of ‘nothing’ all led to preparation for Monday's comeback, which represents a new season both literally and figuratively.

"Finally being back with the family after 3 years we haven’t had a good opening day since 2019 but we’re now back together and we get to be together that’s all that matters."

“Just the crowd no more social distancing, no more masks just COVID free, drinking and being merry and being happy here at sliders.”

“Victory, family, everybody together man family, I gotta go with Bryan.. Victory.. And family."

The word for the bar’s co-owner mark— was resilience…

“This has been an ongoing bar since 1835 and it wasn’t going to close on my dime.”

But make no mistake while businesses will get their wins off the field. They expect some winning from the orioles this year on the field starting with Monday's match up with the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We’re going to pull this off tomorrow. We’re pulling this off."

I hoping to be over 500.

Business owners and friends here at Sliders tell us they’re going to be here as soon as 4am Monday morning. That just shows you how excited folks are about opening day.