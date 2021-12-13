Local Business host toy drive for those in need this holiday season

GLEN BURNIE — It's the season for giving...

And Next Day Floors is helping families in need.

They hosted a toys for tots event today at their store on east ordinance road in Glen Burnie.

They collected toys, and of course, Santa Claus made an early appearance, so kids could take a picture with him.

Bonnie riddle of next day floors talked about how important this is.

"Believe it or not, I think COVID has taught us one thing; we're all family. We have to take care of one another, no matter what. I mean people we've lost jobs, we've lost loved ones. If nothing else you want to continue to help one another through these hard times, I mean there's people out there that need."

We're told there are also drop-off locations at next day floors in Annapolis, Dundalk, Parkville and Windsor Mill.

The boxes will be there until Wednesday.