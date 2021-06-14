Local Bodybuilder celebrates her 85th Birthday!

BALTIMORE — If you need motivation to get back in shape -- check out Ernestine Shepherd.

The local bodybuilder just celebrated a birthday today -- her 85th!

She's feeling good and in great health.

Ernestine didn't start training until she was 56 -- since then she's earned 2 bodybuilding titles and has run 9 marathons!!

She carries on her bodybuilding career to remember her sister, Mildred Blackwell.

And if you're wondering her secret for staying fit, here it is,

"I go out and walk every morning starting at 4:30. I stay out there for at least 2 hours. After the 2 hours are up, I come back in, I shower and I get dressed and I go to the gym."

She trains at the gym three days a week.

She said during the pandemic, when she couldn't go out, she still got out her weights and did exercises at home.

Today, she was also awarded proclamations for her contributions to Baltimore's health and fitness communities.