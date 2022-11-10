Watch Now
Local bakery donating dinners to The Humane Society of Harford county

Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 10, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY — A local dog bakery is making sure shelter dogs have a good Thanksgiving at The Humane Society of Harford county.

Kara's K-9 Waffle Treats in Forest Hill will be proving Thanksgiving meals to the dogs along with their turkey gobbler waffles and iced waffles.

They are accepting donations of canned green beans and pre-made mashed potatoes to help make the dinners.

You can drop the donations of at the bakery from 12-7p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday before November 21.

