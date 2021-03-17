Local Autobahn locations hold LepreKart Chase

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A local go-kart group hopes chasing a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow will help them and you win big.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events BWI in Jessup and Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events White Marsh in Essex are holding special races every hour until 10 p.m. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

If attendees can beat a leprechaun in a race, they’ll be entered into a drawing for a prize from the magic pot of gold. Prizes include t-shirts, free races, and race packages.

“It’s not easy to catch a Leprechaun. They are tricky, skillful and fast. That’s what makes it so rewarding, along with the great prizes,” said White Marsh General Manager Savannah Waye. “And there’s nothing more exasperating than watching that green kart get away as you hear a laughing, ‘Catch me if you can’ over and over.”

There’s also an Instagram best costume contest. The winner will win a lucky clover 4-race pack.

