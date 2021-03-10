Local admitted "Boogaloo Movement" follower pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

BALTIMORE — A local self admitted follower of the "Boogaloo Movement" has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Frank William Robertson Perry, of Dundalk, had his girlfriend purchase the lower receiver of an Anderson Manufacturing rifle from a Baltimore County gun dealer, last April.

Although the lower receiver is not a functioning weapon, prosecutors say it still legally qualifies as a firearm.

Perry was convicted of second degree burglary back in 2012 in Baltimore County, which disqualifies him from possessing a firearm.

He also admitted to buying multiple gun accessories online and had them delivered in his girlfriend’s name to her home.

Perry allegedly used those items to build an operational rifle.

On October 7, a search warrant of Perry’s home resulted in the seizure of the rifle, ammo and other related appliances.

Perry told federal agents the rifle was for self-defense purposes.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “Boogaloo” is a term referencing a violent uprising or impending civil war and is sometimes used by militia extremists and others against the government when they feel their Constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment, are being violated.

Perry faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

