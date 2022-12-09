Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.

Cousins Maine Lobster - founded by two cousins - has been offering up traditional lobster rolls, as well as other New England favorites like clam chowder and spin-offs like lobster grilled cheese & tots. They were featured on "Shark Tank" in 2016, where they got a partnership with investor Barbara Corcoran.

Since then, the cousins have brought food trucks and some restaurants to 21 states. Now they're planning to launch trucks in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

A company spokesperson said: "The Maryland truck is targeting a May 2023 launch. The MD truck will be based around Columbia, MD for easy logistics. The truck will regularly provide service in Baltimore... [Franchisee] Yunus Shahul is focused on getting these six trucks up and running. Once he is established and able to analyze the response to these operations, he may eventually consider a brick and mortar location in the market."

The company noted: