Loaded gun found on student Monday at Woodlawn High School

WOODLAWN, Md. — A loaded gun was found on a student Monday at Woodlawn High School.

According to Baltimore County Police, an officer found a carjacked vehicle from the previous night at Woodlawn High School and was able to identify the student via surveillance cameras and arrest them shortly after.

Police say the loaded gun was recovered during the search of the student.

A letter was sent out on Monday to parents and guardians regarding the incident.

In the letter, they explained that the incident "did not involve Woodlawn High School".

The letter continues, stating in part that it's important for students and parents to "inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students."

"We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children," the letter reads. "Please call the school at 443-809-1309 if you have any questions or concerns."