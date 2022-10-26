Living comfortably in Baltimore is going to cost you according to study

BALTIMORE — There's a new study showing how much money you need to earn to live comfortably in Baltimore.

Gobankingrates.com put out this study.

It defines "living comfortably" by a person following the 50/30/20 rule.

That means half of your income to go to necessities, 20% to savings and investments and 30% for splurges and fun.

The study found the average income is Baltimore is $52,164

If you're a homeowner, you'll need to make $67,888.98 to live comfortably.

And if you're renting, the income level is $81,592.98.