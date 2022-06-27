Live! Casino and Hotel rewards employees with Costco shopping spree

HANOVER, Md. — As part of Live! Casino and Hotel's 10th anniversary, they gave 100 lucky employees the shopping spree of their life.

They hosted their own supermarket sweep at the Costco in Hanover.

Employees had 15 minutes to jam pack their cart with as many items as they could.

Whatever was in the cart by the end was all paid for by Live! Casino and Hotel to thank them for their service to the company,

"We have to celebrate with our team members, you guys, we've had 10 amazing years and its been with you side by side creating one of the best experiences in the casino entertainment industry because of folks like you," said Rob Norton, President of the Nordish Gaming Group.

People's carts were piled almost till toppling over, three or four layers high, with everything from tissue boxes to vacuums to fireworks.

