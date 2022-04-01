Little League Teams, Big League Experiences

BALTIMORE — Today at The Ripken Experience-located in Aberdeen MD, four lucky little league teams got to join Cal Ripken Jr., and his brother Bill in the reveal of two new fields! These fields are meant to give little leaguers a big-league experience since they will be replicas of Citi Field, home for the New York Mets, and PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cal says by adding the ninth and tenth field, it allows for kids to experience what he and his brother experienced while in the big league.

Cal finishes his speech by expressing what he believes to be the best part of the experience – “Being able to watch the field being used daily, and see the value that is out here on this outdoor classroom.”

At the end of the ceremony, teams made history by being the first to ever go head-to-head on these fields. The Warrington Wolverines from Warrington, PA went head-to-head with the LFYAA Archers from Odenton, MD with a final score of 8 to 2 Wolverines while the Delco Futures from Springfield, PA went up against the Wildcats Baseball Club from Pottstown, PA. leaving a score of 3 to 1 Futures. Cal Ripken and many others who help run the park are looking forward to hosting many other little league teams at the park this season.