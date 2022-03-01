Towson liquor store pulls vodka to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

TOWSON, Md. — Russian vodka is starting to disappear from liquor stores across the country as several governors, state liquor control boards, and private business owners pull Russian spirits from store shelves to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rep. David Trone, who represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional district, and his brother own a national chain of liquor stores. The Trones have also made the decision to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

On Monday, they tweeted out a photo of an empty shelf with a note which reads “we are no longer selling any Russian made product.”

Today, this is what you will see in our stores.



Congressman Trone is not alone. Several other private businesses and state-run liquor control boards are doing the same across the country.

In nearby Virginia, the Virgina Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority or ABC tweeted out a message that states “in the spirit of Gov. Youngkin’s call for decisive action in support of Ukraine, Virginia ABC is removing 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands from our store shelves.”

However they note that Russian-themed brands not actually produced in Russia like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff will not be removed.

In Maryland, the state as a whole does not control alcohol sales.

Montgomery County is an exception where the county uses the control model and runs 26 retail stores. Montgomery County also has removed all Russian spirits from its shelves.

Several states are cutting off economic support for Russia.

Governor Hogan says the State of Maryland will end its sister-state relationship with the Leningrad region of Russia.

Meanwhile, governors in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and Utah have called for Russian-made products and vodka to be pulled from shelves.

It’s a lot of vodka to get rid of from inventory. Some people on Twitter have suggested instead of pulling Russian products, that businesses donate the proceeds to help people in Ukraine.

