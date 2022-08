A Linthicum man was killed when his car crashed near BWI Airport Sunday afternoon, said Anne Arundel County police.

David Paul Stein, 55, of Linthicum Heights, was driving south on Aviation Boulevard near Dorsey Road at about noon on Aug. 14 when his 2020 Nissan Sedan went off the road for unknown reasons.

The car struck a pole, and the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.