Lincoln Tech kicks off Mazda Automotive Student Training Program

COLUMBIA, Md. — A new training opportunity funded by Mazda is set to bring more career opportunities for local graduates.

Lincoln Tech kicked off its new Mazda Automotive Student Training Program Wednesday. They also unveiled the Mazda training facility in Columbia.

The program includes self-pacing modules and hands-on training. It’s tailored to Mazda-specific technologies and equipment.

“After initially partnering with Mazda at our Queens, New York campus in 2019, we’re pleased to expand the program and offer this exciting opportunity to students in Columbia,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “This opens up a number of new career possibilities for our graduates and provides benefits to the Maryland-D.C. region’s Mazda dealers as well. A steady supply of Mazda-trained technicians will be available for those dealers for years to come thanks to this collaboration.”

Eligible students can apply for MAST as a no-cost add-on to their Lincoln Tech Automotive Technology career training program.

Accepted students will qualify for several benefits including career placement opportunities with a guaranteed living wage at participating local Mazda dealerships, one-on-one mentorships with Mazda Master or Senior Certified Techs, discounts on tool kits and Mazda vehicles, and up to $15,000 in student tuition reimbursements.

