Limited access to monkeypox vaccinations in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Monkeypox vaccinations are limited right now. On Thursday, registration will open for two vaccination clinics in Baltimore.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can call to register your vaccine appointment. The vaccinations will be administered Friday, August 5 by appointment only.

Two Sexual Health Clinics will offer the shots:



Eastern: (410) 396-9410

Druid: (410) 396-0176

In order to get a shot, you must meet this criteria:



18 or older

2 or more casual or anonymous sexual partners in the past 2 weeks

Men who have sex with men

Transgender women

Nonbinary individuals assigned male sex at birth

Sex workers of any sex

The Baltimore City Health Department says there's a limited number of appointments and they anticipate getting a lot of calls.

Meantime, if you want to get tested for the virus, you can only do so through a medical professional. You're encouraged to call your primary care provider for testing.

For more information about monkeypox, click here.