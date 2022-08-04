Limited access to monkeypox vaccinations in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Monkeypox vaccinations are limited right now. On Thursday, registration will open for two vaccination clinics in Baltimore.
Starting at 9 a.m., you can call to register your vaccine appointment. The vaccinations will be administered Friday, August 5 by appointment only.
Two Sexual Health Clinics will offer the shots:
- Eastern: (410) 396-9410
- Druid: (410) 396-0176
In order to get a shot, you must meet this criteria:
- 18 or older
- 2 or more casual or anonymous sexual partners in the past 2 weeks
- Men who have sex with men
- Transgender women
- Nonbinary individuals assigned male sex at birth
- Sex workers of any sex
The Baltimore City Health Department says there's a limited number of appointments and they anticipate getting a lot of calls.
Meantime, if you want to get tested for the virus, you can only do so through a medical professional. You're encouraged to call your primary care provider for testing.
For more information about monkeypox, click here.