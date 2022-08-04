Watch Now
Limited access to monkeypox vaccinations in Baltimore

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 4:06 AM, Aug 04, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. — Monkeypox vaccinations are limited right now. On Thursday, registration will open for two vaccination clinics in Baltimore.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can call to register your vaccine appointment. The vaccinations will be administered Friday, August 5 by appointment only.

Two Sexual Health Clinics will offer the shots:

  • Eastern: (410) 396-9410
  • Druid: (410) 396-0176

In order to get a shot, you must meet this criteria:

  • 18 or older
  • 2 or more casual or anonymous sexual partners in the past 2 weeks
  • Men who have sex with men
  • Transgender women
  • Nonbinary individuals assigned male sex at birth
  • Sex workers of any sex

The Baltimore City Health Department says there's a limited number of appointments and they anticipate getting a lot of calls.

Meantime, if you want to get tested for the virus, you can only do so through a medical professional. You're encouraged to call your primary care provider for testing.

For more information about monkeypox, click here.

