DARLINGTON, Md. — A lightning strike caused a two-story house fire in Harford County Wednesday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Nobles Mill Road in Darlington.

About 40 firefighters responded and had things under control within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but the family is displaced.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in total damage.