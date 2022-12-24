Light Rail service suspended from fallen trees between Falls Rd and North Ave.

BALTIMORE — According to the MTA, Light Rail service is down just north of Falls Road station due to inclement weather.
High winds caused trees to fall on the overhead wires.
Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road is also suspended.
Repairs are ongoing and are expected to continue into the morning.
Light Rail Weather Related Service Advisory -- Due to the high winds and downed trees on the overhead wires just north of Falls Road station, Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road is suspended. A bus bridge is in ... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 23, 2022