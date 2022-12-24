Watch Now
Light Rail service suspended from fallen trees between Falls Rd and North Ave.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images
<p>Picture of MTA light rail. (Jeff Hager, ABC2)</p>
Posted at 8:44 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 20:44:06-05

BALTIMORE — According to the MTA, Light Rail service is down just north of Falls Road station due to inclement weather.

High winds caused trees to fall on the overhead wires.

Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road is also suspended.

Repairs are ongoing and are expected to continue into the morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
