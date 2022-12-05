Life sentence for man who shot Baltimore's "Saint the Rappin Cop"

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a violent crime spree that included the shooting of a police officer.

It was May 26, 2020 when officer Joshua Jackson noticed Antonio Janifer asleep behind the wheel of a car stopped at E. Baltimore and Holiday Streets.

When Jackson tried waking Janifer up, he sped away prompting the officer to give chase.

Janifer's tire ended up busting causing him to crash into a parked car on Light Street.

He then abandoned his Ford Crown Victoria in the 900 block of Light Street, leading to a foot pursuit with Jackson.

As Jackson caught up, Janifer pulled a gun and shot him three times in the abdomen. Jackson survived thanks to the bullet proof vest he'd been wearing.

RELATED: Charging Docs say Antonio Janifer shot BPD officer during struggle, after foot chase

Next, Janifer forced his way into a home on Patapsco Street and demanded the owner's car at gunpoint.

When the home owner told Janifer he didn't have a car, he ran towards S. Charles Street where he pulled a gun and fired at a driver passing by.

Janifer then set his sights on a man parked outside a restaurant waiting for food. Once again Janifer pulled out his gun, forcing the victim out, and taking off in the vehicle.

Police arrested Janifer nearly a week later in Prince George's County.

On December 2, 2022, a Baltimore City Circuit judge sentenced Janifer to two consecutive life sentences, followed by 213 years in prison.

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 35 years.

As for Jackson he's been nationally recognized for his talents as "Saint the Rappin Cop."