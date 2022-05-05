Life full of roses for popular Annapolis 'Flower Man'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Darim Traore is the "Flower Man" of Annapolis.

Everyday, rain, sleet, snow, 100 degrees, he is out there selling beautiful flowers. The man has more degrees than a thermometer.

Traore came to the United States from West Africa.

He started selling flowers in Washington, DC.

The owner of the Historic Reynolds Tavern recruited him to Annapolis.

And Traore will buy his flowers from the wholesaler, then take it to the Amish who put a nice bow on it.

He will sit or stand, wave, salute, say hello, give you the thumbs up right in front of Reynolds off of Church Circle.

Customers say, “His flowers last forever.”

Traore has had a busy week.

It was May Day on Saturday. Mother's Day this Sunday, Then the Naval Academy graduation.

He is the Flower Man of Annapolis, the most popular man in town.