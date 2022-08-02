Lidl to open 9th Baltimore-area store, in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Lidl supermarket announced it will open its latest store in Reisterstown on Aug. 31.

The supermarket will be in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, near Franklin Boulevard, on the site of the former longtime Mars. Mars closed all its stores in 2016, and Lidl has also been taking over Mars locations in areas like Perry Hall.

This will be Lidl's ninth supermarket in the greater Baltimore area. Lidl just opened its first store in Baltimore City, in the Northwood Commons shopping center near Morgan State University, a couple of weeks ago.

The Reisterstown store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will create more than 45 jobs. Starting pay is $15.50 per hour, said the company.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 31. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon-cutting will get a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample items, and take advantage of special giveaways. The supermarket will donate $1 to Maryland Food Bank for every new member who gets the Lidl app and sets "Lidl Reisterstown" as their home store.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, who represents the area, said in a statement: