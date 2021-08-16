Library partners with nonprofit to help provide children with free eye exams and glasses

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — In an effort to supply children in low-income households with glasses for the impending school year, Vision To Learn will visit eight Baltimore County Public Library branches in August.

Children who step aboard the organization’s mobile vision clinic will receive free eye exams and, if needed, new glasses of their choice.

“We are always looking for ways to serve our community and level the playing field for those who are struggling,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “I am thrilled to be able to offer this life-changing service to families in need.”

Exams are available for children 17 and under and all participants will need to be able to identify and verbalize basic shapes during the eye exam. If the initial screening indicates that a child needs corrective lenses, they will be examined by a licensed optometrist and then given the opportunity to choose a pair of frames.

Vision To Learn will visit the following branches and schedule appointments between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

August 16 - Woodlawn Branch

August 17 - North Point Branch

August 18 - Rosedale Branch

August 19 - Arbutus Branch

August 23 - Cockeysville Branch

August 24 - Sollers Point Branch

August 25 - White Marsh Branch

August 26 - Randallstown Branch

Each appointment is 20 minutes, which includes an exam, glasses selection and cleaning between patients. All participants are required to wear masks.

"Vision To Learn's partnership with Baltimore County Public Library has allowed us to continue providing students with the glasses they need to succeed in school, and in life,” said Vision to Learn Manager/Regional Director of East Coast Operations Wade Brown. “Now, as kids come back to school, getting them access to quality vision care is more important than ever."