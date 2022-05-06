Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Liberty Christian School students competing in Vex Robotics World Championship

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ROBOTICS TEAM
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL <br/>
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ROBOTICS TEAM
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 06:17:01-04

OWING MILLS — A group of middle school students from Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills will be competing on the global stage after building a robot.

They are headed to the Vex Robotics World Championship this weekend.

The group qualified after winning at the Maryland State Championship in March. It's significant because the robotics team was supposed to start their season at the beginning of the school year, but didn't get going until November.

The Vex World Championship begins Saturday, May 7 in Dallas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019