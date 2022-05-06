Liberty Christian School students competing in Vex Robotics World Championship

OWING MILLS — A group of middle school students from Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills will be competing on the global stage after building a robot.

They are headed to the Vex Robotics World Championship this weekend.

The group qualified after winning at the Maryland State Championship in March. It's significant because the robotics team was supposed to start their season at the beginning of the school year, but didn't get going until November.

The Vex World Championship begins Saturday, May 7 in Dallas.

