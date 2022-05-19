Lexington Market still needs kiosk vendors before new building opens this fall

BALTIMORE — Lexington Market is still looking for short-term vendors as it continues to undergo a new $40 million dollar transformation.

Redevelopment is expected to be completed this fall, and there is still room for 12 additional short-term kiosk or pop-up space rentals.

Applications are being accepted through June 20 at 5pm.

Those who already applied last summer, are being asked to resubmit their application.

The market is specifically looking for businesses that sell locally made, locally grown, or handmade products, such as jewelry, body care items, pre-packaged food and beverages, stationary and cards, and small artwork.

“The kiosks will be centrally situated within the market, for maximum visibility and exposure, and offer display space for products, lockable storage cabinets, signage space, electricity, and Wifi," said Kristen Mitchell, Merchant Support and Community Engagement staff for Lexington Market.

The newly constructed Lexington Market building will be home to approximately 50 vendors.