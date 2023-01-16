Lexington Market gives back in honor of MLK Day

BALTIMORE — MLK Day is above all, a day of service.

Organizations around the city gave back to their community today.

Citizens at Lexington Market gave out Baltimore's homeless population, like fresh food, new warm clothes, and information on services.

One of the participating restaurant owners, Gerdyn Mojica of Tio G's Empanadas and Latin Kitchen, says it's something he's always wanted to do.

"Me and my brothers were fortunate enough to have what we wanted and what we needed but we always saw that there were divides. People that needed food but couldn't get any. So we always said if there was a way that we could give back that we were going to do, so this has been a dream of me and my brothers since we were in our teenage years," said Mojica.

Tio G's made 125 empanadas and said they didn't get 125 people at Lexington, they'd hit the streets to hand them out.