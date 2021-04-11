'Let's Thrive Baltimore' install's memory garden in honor of those lost to gun violence

BALTIMORE — Hard work to create a beautiful space for healing.

This weekend -- students in the "Let's thrive Baltimore youth in action" program installed a memory creation garden in the Harlem Park-Sand Town neighborhood.

Mayor Brandon Scott also digging in the dirt with them -- helping to build a garden to honor family members and loved ones lost to gun violence and to create a space for healing.

Lisa Molock, executive director, let’s thrive Baltimore

"We're putting WIFI here, they can come and do their homework, and they can meditate, we want to do yoga, they are the type of activities that we're going to do here and this is just one of many to come. We need healing in Baltimore city, our city needs to heal because if we don't that's another way crime is going to continue to go on."

There will also be more than 60 personalized stones memorializing lives lost to gun violence in the community.

Philanthropy tank Baltimore awarded the students 15-thousand dollars in funding and mentor support to make the garden possible.