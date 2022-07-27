Watch Now
Let's Brunch Cafe had its grand opening in East Baltimore

Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 17:41:14-04

BALTIMORE — A new brunch spot opened its doors in the Remington Community today.

"Let's Brunch Cafe" had its grand opening.

Located on W. 30th Street, right across from the famous Charm City Cakes, the former home of the Dizz Bar and Restaurant.

Co-owned by former mayoral candidate Rikki Vaughn, Lets Brunch Cafe is proud to be a black and minority owned restaurant.

"I'm one of those old school type of folks that believe in history and to be able to reopen up something as historic as this in a community this great, we actually gave tribute to the Dizz. One of the menu items we call the dizzy wings just to tribute and keep that history here in East Baltimore," said Vaughn.

Their menu pairs Maryland soul food with classic brunch staples, such as chicken and waffles, crab dip and 39 flavors of mimosas.

