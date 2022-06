RICHMOND, VA — Denmark based company LEGO is planning to build a new factory in Virginia.

It will be located in Richmond and employ more than 1,760 people.

Lego is investing more than a billion dollars into the new facility along with expanding its factory in Mexico.

The company's Chief Operations Officer says the project will help support long-term growth in the U.S.

Construction is set to begin in the fall, with production to start in the second half of 2025.