'Legends never die:' Meet & greet with 'The Sandlot' actors to be held at Eastpoint theater

DUNDALK, Md. — Two of the stars of 1993's classic movie "The Sandlot" will be at Eastpoint Mall next month for a special private meet-and-greet.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $10, for the private screening, happening at Flagship Cinemas Eastpoint at 6 p.m. May 21.

Attendees can meet Tom Guiry, who played Scotty Smalls, and Brandon Quintin Adams, who played Kenny DeNunez.

The meet-up is being hosted by 105.7 The Fan host Jeremy Conn and will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Fans will be able to get "The Sandlot" jerseys, posters and other items autographed, as well as take photos with the actors. They can then sit down for an exclusive Q&A to ask questions about the movie.

It will be followed by a special private screening of the movie on the big screen.

The event is sponsored by WesBanco, All Pro Home Improvement & Building LLC, Cummings & Co. Realtors, Weslow & Associates, and Tamara Thomson (State Farm Insurance). Tickets can be bought at Freshtix or at Great8sMemorabilia.com.

And remember: Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.