Learning About the Navy Through Virtual Reality

NORTHWEST BALTIMORE-- — High school students are taking on dangerous Navy missions in a virtual setting.

The Nimitz, the Navy's virtual reality experience is being showcased at Mergenthaler High School Wednesday and Thursday.

It will also be showcased on Saturday, September 11th with local Baltimore Sea Cadets at Severna Park.

The VR experience lets people pilot a high-speed navy assault craft, or extract Navy SEALs from enemy territory.

These kids, they're coming out, they're excited," said Lt. Alisha Maitland-White. "After they experience the trailer they have tons of questions. A lot of kids didn't even know the different opportunities that were out there for them so it's a good experience for them."

The VR is fun but it's also educational.

The event teaches participants about the different career paths the Navy offers, as well as the scholarship opportunities the branch provides.