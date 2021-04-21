Leap and Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore join forces to celebrate Earth Day

BALTIMORE — A celebration of Earth Day! Which is Thursday.

Maryland-based software company Leap and Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore joined forces for a special event.

Volunteers cleaned up outside several Boys and Girls Clubs, including one in Brooklyn. They picked up trash and pulled weeds.

"It's important to us because you know we have to leave something for our children and our children's children and the planet is a finite resource for us so anytime we can give back as a community, or to our community, as a business, we think that's really important."

Volunteers also cleaned out planters in the front and back of the building.